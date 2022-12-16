‘This isn’t good:’ Tampa man finds driver dead in crashed car after shots fired

First, Ethan Kidd-Oyakhilome heard gunshots outside his Seminole Heights home, then a loud crash.

When Kidd-Oyakhilome, 25, ran outside into the dark, he found his neighbor’s parked sedan pummeled. Something had smashed the car’s entire front end and peeled the car’s roof off.

Whatever had done that to the sedan had to be big, Kidd-Oyakhilome thought. So he went searching.

“So I started walking down the street and I got maybe 15 feet away,” Kidd-Oyakhilome said. “I see this wrecked SUV just wrapped around a tree.”

When he went up to the vehicle, he found the airbags deployed and blood everywhere. A man was inside the car, bleeding, he said. “This isn’t good,” he thought.

Kidd-Oyakhilome ran back to his home and got his roommate, a firefighter. The two ran back to the scene.

The pair pulled the man from the car and Kidd-Oyakhilome checked the SUV for other passengers while his roommate assessed the man. No one else was in the car, he said. Kidd-Oyakhilome said it appeared the man was dead.

“Pretty much that flattened car — he had ramped off of it, jumped a fence and hit the tree midair,” Kidd-Oyakhilome said.

What Kidd-Oyakhilome witnessed was the aftermath of events that began just a block away from where he found the crash on East Clifton Street and North 20th Street, police said.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the man in the vehicle had been shot, then got into the vehicle and fled the shooting, but ultimately crashed. Police said the man died of his injuries.

After first responders and law enforcement arrived, police told Kidd-Oyakhilome they had recovered a weapon down the street, and that four other cars had been hit down the road, he said.

According to police, officers interviewed other people involved in the shooting who alleged the dead man was the aggressor in the incident. Police said they are aware who shot the man, but are still investigating and officers have made no arrests.