‘This isn’t a joke,’ cops warn after Georgia students caught streaming porn in class

Police in Henry County, Georgia, are warning students against a classroom prank that could land them on the sex offender registry.

Authorities cautioned students Tuesday after reports that some were streaming pornography and other explicit images during class, just two days into virtual learning for Henry County Schools.

“If you stream pornography, nudity, or any sexual acts in an online class, this is a crime,” police wrote in a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page. “This is not a joke. [You] could face manufacture and distribution of child pornography charges, child molestation charges, and have to register as a sex offender.”

Authorities received reports of an incident Monday, police Capt. Randy Lee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An investigation is now underway.

News of the incident came as shock to some parents more than others.

“I am not surprised,” one parent commented on the department’s post. “Kids will be kids, and this is nothing new. Not that it would eliminate the problem, but parents should have a heart-to-heart with their kids that this is a time to really take things seriously.”

“Sad because these kids are looking at it as a ‘harmless prank,’ “ another wrote. “[It] definitely will ruin their lives.”

Others blamed the school district and suggested officials simply block students’ access to adult websites.

“Kids are logging in from personal devices,” Henry County police replied, adding that students were broadcasting the illicit content by sharing their screens.

Requests for comment from Henry County Schools were not returned to McClatchy News.