This isn’t just the best iPad deal right now, it’s actually the best iPad deal of all time

Apple products rarely go on sale and when they do, it’s typically something like a $2,000 laptop getting a single-digit percentage discount. That’s why it was so shocking this past Black Friday when current-generation Apple iPad tablets went on sale at discounts of more than 20%. If you missed that crazy sale, we have good news because it’s back and the discounts are just as deep. Head over to Amazon, where you’ll find the $429 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB) on sale for $329, a massive $100 discount. If you don’t need quite that much storage, save $80 on an Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB) — just $249.99!

Here’s some additional info from the product page:

Related stories

Buy this $98 stand mixer instead of spending $300 on a KitchenAid

Instant Pot's excellent sous vide cooker just dropped to $71.99, a new all-time low

Double the battery life on your iPhone XR for $25

9. 7-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP back camera and 1. 2MP FaceTime HD front camera

Two speaker audio

802. 11ac Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, Screen Time, and more

Sign up for BGR's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com