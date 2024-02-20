‘This isn’t just a house’ for sale in Kentucky — apparently it’s a fairy tale. See why

An impressive-looking house that has a unique build has landed on the real estate market in Carrollton, Kentucky, for $445,000.

Exterior Screen grab from Realtor

However, it’s not just your average, cookie-cutter residence, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor

“Step into this six-bedroom fairy tale home, where each room is a page from a magical storybook,” the listing describes.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor

“With three enchanting levels of living space, your happily ever after is just a step away. You’ll discover three bathrooms, two cozy living areas, and two fireplaces add warmth to your tale. The bedrooms are your very own enchanted chambers, waiting for you to script your own adventures.”

Den Screen grab from Realtor

The home, built in 1977, seems to mix Hobbit whimsy with early 1980s vintage decor, giving it a surprisingly original look. The exterior of the estate is also charming — with gardens and trees surrounding it.

Interior Screen grab from Realtor

“There is a third-floor area accessed by a spiral staircase that the sellers redid, adding so much character,” listing agent Tamra Minch told Realtor. “The property has so much privacy, and the gardens that surround the home are almost magical.”

Exterior of the home Screen grab from Realtor

The main thing that stands apart from the rest of the house is the living room, where floor-to-ceiling windows allow natural light to flood through.

Kitchen Screen grab from Realtor

“This isn’t just a house; it’s a living fairy tale, where your unique adventure unfolds,” the listing says.

Office Screen grab from Realtor

Carrollton is about 70 miles northwest of Lexington.

Deck Screen grab from Realtor

