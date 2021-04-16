‘This isn’t welcome.’ White supremacist fliers show up on Central Kentucky lawns.

The Scott County sheriff’s office is trying to determine who placed fliers promoting white supremacy in a neighborhood north of Georgetown.

The fliers bearing a swastika and promoting “white pride” were placed in about a dozen lawns in the Mallard Point subdivision late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, said Sgt. Eddie Hart of the Scott County sheriff’s office.

The fliers were placed inside plastic bags with gravel and put in “random” yards “on different streets in the neighborhood,” Hart said. “Not every street got one.”

The fliers have a heading at the top that says “Black Lives Matter.” They continue, “The entire country is tired of your s****. Sick of the lawlessness, sick of the riots, sick of the threats and demands.”

Among the images on the flier is a photo of a white girl alongside the words “explain why she should be a minority in her own country.”

The fliers say they are from 14First The Foundation, the same group responsible for distributing material around Central Kentucky last August and in Lexington in November.

Hart said the phone number for the “hotline” listed on the fliers is assigned to a residence in Illinois, but he believes someone in Kentucky is probably responsible for distributing the material.

“There’s no direct threat of harm or death to anybody,” Hart said, but he said the sheriff’s office is taking the incident seriously.

He said they’re using home security footage to try to identify whoever distributed the materials “so we can question them about what their motives are.”

“There’s no room for their message,” Hart said. “Their message is one of hate, and we don’t support them trying to recruit for that.”

While he said the department isn’t trying to shut down freedom of speech, “we’re wanting them to know that this isn’t welcome in our community,” Hart said.

“These have been distributed in our area before,” Hart said. “They like getting publicity from it.”

The Kentucky chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations issued a statement Friday condemning the acts and saying the organization and the American Muslim community “stand in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.”

“It’s imperative that state and local law enforcement authorities identify the perpetrators and community leaders speak out against the racist groups and individuals spreading this hate,” said Salah Shakir, chair of CAIR-Kentucky.