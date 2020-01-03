'Isn't it pathetic?': Trump once accused Obama of plotting Iran attack for political boost

By Caitlin Oprysko

President Donald Trump’s decision to order a fatal strike against Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani immediately sparked worries that the move could plunge the country into a new, ugly military entanglement.

Trump on Friday vehemently defended the strike, which came nearly 11 months before voters head to the polls, casting it as a preemptive and defensive response to an unspecified Iranian threat.

But the future commander in chief struck a very different tone in the past, frequently firing off tweets at odds with his present stance toward Tehran — including nearly a dozen accusing former President Barack Obama of orchestrating an attack on Iran solely for electoral benefit.

He first made the accusation in November 2011, predicting an attack would occur in the “not too distant future because it will help him win the election.”

He elaborated on his position a few days later in a since-deleted vlog. In the video, reposted by archiving site Factbase, Trump reasons that “the only way [Obama] figures that he's going to get reelected — and is sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”

While Trump allows that Obama shouldn’t take a military option off the table, “to start a war in order to get elected, and I believe that is going to happen, would be an outrage.” Instead, Trump asserts that the U.S. was in the prime position to negotiate with Iran, and dings Obama for allegedly possessing “absolutely no ability to negotiate.”

“Isn't it pathetic?” he asks, before the video cuts to him praising the ouster of Occupy Wall Street protesters.

Here are the rest of the future president’s past comments on an Obama administration strike on Iran:


Trump's haranguing continued after Obama was reelected, re-upping his accusation several more times before apparently dropping it.


More than his inaccurate prediction of an imminent, Obama-ordered attack on Iran before the 2012 election, Trump repeatedly expressed confidence that escalating tensions with Tehran could be settled by negotiation rather than force.


Still, despite their differences on just about everything, the self-proclaimed master deal-maker did offer some words of advice for Obama in 2013 as his administration set about negotiating what would eventually become the 2015 pact Trump withdrew from in 2017. In a pair of late night tweets, the future president counseled Obama to exercise patience.