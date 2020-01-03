'Isn't it pathetic?': Trump once accused Obama of plotting Iran attack for political boost

President Donald Trump’s decision to order a fatal strike against Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani immediately sparked worries that the move could plunge the country into a new, ugly military entanglement.

Trump on Friday vehemently defended the strike, which came nearly 11 months before voters head to the polls, casting it as a preemptive and defensive response to an unspecified Iranian threat.

But the future commander in chief struck a very different tone in the past, frequently firing off tweets at odds with his present stance toward Tehran — including nearly a dozen accusing former President Barack Obama of orchestrating an attack on Iran solely for electoral benefit.

He first made the accusation in November 2011, predicting an attack would occur in the “not too distant future because it will help him win the election.”

He elaborated on his position a few days later in a since-deleted vlog. In the video, reposted by archiving site Factbase, Trump reasons that “the only way [Obama] figures that he's going to get reelected — and is sure as you're sitting there — is to start a war with Iran.”

While Trump allows that Obama shouldn’t take a military option off the table, “to start a war in order to get elected, and I believe that is going to happen, would be an outrage.” Instead, Trump asserts that the U.S. was in the prime position to negotiate with Iran, and dings Obama for allegedly possessing “absolutely no ability to negotiate.”

“Isn't it pathetic?” he asks, before the video cuts to him praising the ouster of Occupy Wall Street protesters.

Here are the rest of the future president’s past comments on an Obama administration strike on Iran:

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

I wonder if @BarackObama has promised Iran and China that he can be more flexible after his last election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2012

Remember what I said about @BarackObama attacking Iran before the election--I hope the Iranians are not so (cont) http://t.co/0uQsm9t4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2012

Just as I predicted, @BarackObama is preparing a possible attack on Iran right before November. http://t.co/ISaJp1xo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2012

I always said @BarackObama will attack Iran, in some form, prior to the election. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2012

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012



Trump's haranguing continued after Obama was reelected, re-upping his accusation several more times before apparently dropping it.

I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

Remember what I previously said--Obama will someday attack Iran in order to show how tough he is. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2013

Remember that I predicted a long time ago that President Obama will attack Iran because of his inability to negotiate properly-not skilled! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2013



More than his inaccurate prediction of an imminent, Obama-ordered attack on Iran before the 2012 election, Trump repeatedly expressed confidence that escalating tensions with Tehran could be settled by negotiation rather than force.

My @FoxNews interview with @gretawire discussing the #CNNDebate and how to deal with Iran without using force http://t.co/RRlCeGGt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2012

With respect to Iran, we have all the cards--they are scared stiff! I can't believe we aren't able to negotiate (cont) http://t.co/J4jrLifR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2012

We have all the cards. Now is the time to make a great deal with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2012

We should be able to negotiate a deal with Iran because they know we could blow them away to the Stone Age.They just don't believe we would. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2012