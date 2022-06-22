Isolated polar bears adapting to climate change
Dealing with a decline in sea ice, the bears are changing the way they hunt in order to survive.
Around his feet, patches of red snow can be seen gleaming in the sunlight. "There's a double reason" for studying the algae, Marechal explained. Some scientists, including Alberto Amato, genetic engineering researcher at CEA Centre de Grenoble, say the volumes of algae appear to be growing due to climate change, with higher carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere favouring blooms.
Knowing how to access prenatal care was challenging for refugees or immigrants new to the city, and Black moms reported experiencing medical racism.
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment trial starts Tuesday, but in his multiyear standoff with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, there are no heroes and plenty of uncomfortable questions
Raymand Vannieuwenhoven was sentenced to prison last year in the deaths of a young couple from Green Bay while they were camping in 1976.
Multinational companies are leaving en masse, and Russian universities are dropping out of a European system aligning qualifications across countries.
Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss reports that President Biden will ask Congress for a three month pause on the federal gas tax.
It's one of the world's highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, a remote, uninhabited U.K.-controlled island some 1,400 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands. As a result, for the first time since governments banded together 40 years ago to protect marine life near the South Pole, deep-sea fishing for the pointy-toothed fish is proceeding this season without any catch limit from the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources or CCAMLR.
The Rochester teacher accused of having Black students pick cotton in a history lesson says in a lawsuit that the lesson has been misrepresented.
A recount has confirmed U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar defeated progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros by a razor-thin margin, the Texas Democratic Party said on Tuesday, following a high-profile Democratic primary battle focused on abortion rights. The election in a district along the U.S.-Mexico border was a rematch between Cuellar, a moderate who has held the seat since 2005, and Cisneros, a 29-year-old attorney who failed to unseat him in 2020 but forced him to a runoff following this year's March primary. Cuellar edged Cisneros by a scant 289 votes out of more than 45,000 cast, or 0.6%, according to unofficial results from an electronic recount in nine counties.
The RV maker reported another strong quarter Wednesday. But with gas prices up, families aren't making big buys like they were two years ago.
It's been a long two years, and at this point it's become hard to remember exactly what our lives were like before the COVID pandemic hit in 2020. During this time, there have been a number of developments made to fight the virus: Masks became a regular part of our lives, and then in 2021, the introduction of COVID vaccines was a major step forward in helping to reduce the serious impact of coronavirus.But despite all these measures, the pandemic is not over. COVID cases, hospitalizations, and d
Four species of invasive carp that are threatening Wisconsin waterways are the subject of a rebranding campaign. Illinois officials hope "copi" sounds more edible.
Ashton Mckiearnan, 41, died in the crash in Clovis; his wife and two children were injured.
In a sweeping rebuke of ESPN anchor Sage Steele’s claims that the network violated Connecticut law by sidelining her after she made controversial comments about former President Barack Obama and COVID-19 vaccines, attorneys for the network blasted Steele’s claims as “meritless.” They also argued that her suit ignores ESPN’s authority to decide who it puts […]
Here's what we know about the Djinn so far. Plus everything we know about Clandestines and the Noor Dimension in Ms. Marvel Episode 3.
And yet again, journalists are calling these “street races” because of course…
In its annual 'beach report card,' Heal the Bay graded hundreds of beaches in California and ranked the eight dirtiest beaches in the state.
Blaming Putin and oil companies isn’t working, and this won’t either. [Opinion]
Here were the toughest cuts from our latest Bears 53-man roster prediction, which include some veterans and undrafted rookies.
ATLANTA (AP) Nearly $100,000 in cash was taken in a weekend burglary at the Atlanta home of former NBA player Vince Carter, according to an incident report released Wednesday by Atlanta Police. Two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered later outside the 10,000-square-foot (900-square meter) home in Atlanta's affluent Buckhead neighborhood. Carter told police the recovered money was a small portion of $100,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.