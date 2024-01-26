Isolated Showers On Friday
Heavy Rain Likely Saturday
GM has delayed the start of the third shift at its Flint Assembly plant so that workers won't have to miss the Detroit Lions NFC Championship game.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Milwaukee is exploring options to improve its roster and defense as the trade deadline looms.
As conversational AI begins to take over the world, chatbots are being given a new lease on life. Parcel delivery giant DPD recently had to disable part of its online support chatbot after it swore at a customer. The incident is even more of a warning sign for regulated industries such as healthcare and insurance, where leaving the heavy lifting to a haphazardly designed AI chatbot could leave the organization open to legal action.
Republicans Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy based their presidential campaigns on opposition to liberal cultural issues. It flopped.
Score popular earbuds that 'rival AirPods' for $23, a highly rated water flosser for $22, a comfy romper for over 60% off and more.
2025 Chevy Equinox is fully redesigned, and it gets a more rugged Activ trim. Only the engine is carry-over from the current model.
Maignan and his teammates briefly left the field during before returning.
Both Memphis and Baylor dropped back-to-back games last week and tumbled out of the top 10.
It would work across nearby devices from within the app.
With this TikTok-famous gadget, there's no straining, just neat-as-a-pin bedding.
Sean Strickland's middleweight reign lasted one fight.
It's not every day that college basketball gives fans two thrilling buzzer beaters in less than a 20-minute span.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at 49ers game.
JAXA, the Japanese space agency, confirmed that its SLIM lunar lander successfully made a soft landing on the moon. But, its solar cell isn't working as planned and it isn't generating electricity. JAXA says it only has enough battery for a few more hours.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game tonight.
These so-called "why girls" are still not over a scene from "The Summer I Turned Pretty."
Investors are treading carefully after policymakers warned again about betting too hard on early interest rate cuts.
The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency said its “Moon Sniper” landed on the moon Friday, but an issue with its power supply has put the mission in jeopardy.