Isolated storms, lightning possible in Central Florida Sunday afternoon

Central Florida will see a few isolated storms developing in Sunday’s warm and humid weather.

For the remainder of Sunday afternoon, isolated showers and lightning are possible.

If you have plans this after you can monitor radar with our WFTV Weather app.

Overnight through Monday morning, more fog develops as we wait for another front that will be followed by another cool down this upcoming week.

