Isolation of families for coronavirus raises concerns about domestic violence

As schools across the country close and employees are encouraged to work from home in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, some experts are concerned about an increase in domestic violence.

The outbreak of the coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, hit in the United States on Jan. 21 with the first case in Seattle, and eight weeks later, it had spread to every state. As of Thursday, the U.S. had 9,400 confirmed cases, 150 people had died, and 106 patients had recovered.

In order to stem the spread of the virus in group settings, state and local governments have closed schools affecting at least 42.1 million school students, according to Education Week, and many companies with remote-access capabilities have directed employees to work from home.

A classroom sits empty ahead of the statewide school closures in Ohio in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, inside Milton-Union Exempted Village School District in West Milton, Ohio, March 13, 2020.

"But in this particular time, with COVID-19, home can be pretty intense for domestic violence victims and survivors, due to the abusers ability to further control," said Ruth Glenn, the president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV).

"Survivors and children may have had some respite by going to work and school," Glenn said.

Across the country, shopping malls, movie theaters, select brick-and-mortar stores, bars, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses have closed or reduced their hours, limiting where people can go for social interactions.

"Because of this situation -- the quarantining and social distancing and isolation that is occurring because of the COVID-19 -- it can certainly allow abusers to have more tactics they can use to maintain their control," Glenn told ABC News during a phone interview.

With so much misinformation about COVID-19, Glenn said that abusers could employ that false information to control the abused.

"'You can't go out the front door' -- they may have said it before, but didn't have a reason for the person to not go out the front door. 'COVID's out there! COVID's out there!' the abuser may now say," Glenn said. "The abuser may have many sundry ways they can employ new tactics or enhance other tactics, controlling movement, really not allowing them to have access to a phone or computer, the list can go on and on."

According to NCADV, 10 million people every year are physically abused by an intimate partner, and 20,000 calls are placed each day to domestic violence hotlines. Researchers have estimated that between 3.3 million and 10 million children are exposed to adult domestic violence each year, according to the Resource Center on Domestic Violence: Child Protection and Custody, a project of the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges.

"For some, the self-isolation is like quarantining yourself anyway when you are home with the abuser ... you're living in terror," said Dr. Tricia Bent-Goodley, an expert with the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) and a social work professor at Howard University,

The district attorney of Westchester County, New York -- where a one-mile containment area was created around the New Rochelle community -- issued a statement on Thursday expressing his "increased concerns" for domestic violence victims during the social isolation period.

"This causes a time of high stress for all families and particularly for the most vulnerable among us. My office is here to help," said Anthony A. Scarpino. "If anyone believes they are a victim or at risk of being a victim, they should call 911 or contact their local police or call our Special Prosecutions Division."

ABC News interviewed domestic violence advocates who provided advice on how to prepare for isolation or quarantining if you or someone you know is living in a hostile environment.

What can survivors living in domestic violence situations do during quarantine?

Bent-Goodley stresses that any person in an abusive relationship should know that there are resources out there to help them, no matter where they are in the country.