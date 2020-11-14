Isoray, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Shareholders might have noticed that Isoray, Inc. (NYSEMKT:ISR) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.4% to US$0.37 in the past week. Revenues of US$2.4m came in a modest 2.7% below forecasts. Statutory losses were a relative bright spot though, with a per-share loss of US$0.01 coming in a substantial 50% smaller than what the analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Isoray's two analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$11.1m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 22% to US$0.06 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$11.0m and losses of US$0.04 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$1.43, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 14%, in line with its 17% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 21% next year. So although Isoray is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Isoray. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$1.43, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Isoray (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

