ISP: I-70 stop leads to discovery of cocaine, handgun

Nov. 29—A traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Clay County on Tuesday led to an arrest after police discovered cocaine and a handgun in the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police.

Rafael A. Garcia, 42, of Indianapolis, was booked on charges of possession of cocaine, less than 5 grams (Level 6 felony) and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license (Class A misdemeanor).

ISP said a trooper patrolling near the 23 mile marker about 11:30 a.m. stopped a westbound vehicle traveling at 84 mph.

A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of about 3 grams of cocaine and a handgun with multiple magazines. Garcia was taken into custody and transported to the Clay County Jail where he is currently held without bond.