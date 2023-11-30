ISP: Additional warrants in Noel case served Wednesday

Nov. 29—JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police Chief Public Information Officer Ron Galaviz said more search warrants connected to the criminal case involving former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel were served Wednesday.

Noel, who was arrested Nov. 8, is facing 15 felony counts on charges including corrupt business influence, theft and ghost employment. He's also accused of wiping information from his cell phone before Indiana State Police investigators could retrieve it. Noel is also the founder of New Chapel Fire/EMS and the former chief of Utica Fire.

"We are confirming we are serving multiple search warrants down that way in connection with that case," Galaviz told the News and Tribune.

Galaviz also confirmed a warrant connected to former Scott County Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks was also served on Wednesday in Scott County.

Both Noel and Hughbanks are the 9th District Republican chairs for their respective counties. Hughbanks previously worked for the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The News and Tribune observed several Indiana State Police vehicles and officers, along with part of Noel's legal team, at Noel's Jeffersonville home Wednesday. ISP troopers escorted a Mercedes Benz SUV off Noel's property around 3:20 p.m.

Luxury vehicles have been central to the case against Noel, and court documents show ISP seized several during previous searches, including a Corvette and a Cadillac Escalade.

The execution of Wednesday's search warrants is another step into the investigation of the former Clark County sheriff.

Washington Circuit Court Judge Larry Medlock is presiding over the case, and Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel is representing Indiana for the proceedings. Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Nick Karaffa and Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull both asked the court to provide a special judge and prosecutor to take over the case.

Medlock set Noel's bond at $75,000 cash-only, told him he had to turn over all weapons except for one shotgun, and ordered him to not leave Indiana at Noel's Nov. 9 arraignment hearing.

Noel bonded out shortly after his arraignment hearing, and court records show Medlock recently granted an order allowing Noel to take a trip to California with his attorney, Larry Wilder, that's planned for February.

On Nov. 16 more than 660 pages of search warrants, subpoenas and court records related to the criminal case against Noel were released. In those documents ISP investigators detail in the warrants the possible illegal use of Clark County jail commissary funds.

Those documents, along with the probable cause affidavit in the case, also detail interviews police had with four Clark County Jail maintenance staff members who said Noel had them doing work on his personal properties on the taxypayer's dime.

Initial warrants were served in the case in August.

Current Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples, who served as chief deputy under Noel and alongside him on the A&E reality television show "60 Days In," said he contacted ISP about possible illegal activities involving Noel when he took office in January.

Maples alleges Noel wiretapped the former CCSO Assistant Chief's Office with a recording device. He also said a member of Noel's family, who worked at the CCSO, tried to take state pension funds he wasn't entitled to.