ISP announces Project Safe Neighborhood results

Apr. 27—Illinois State Police have announced 85 arrests made, 199 warnings and 142 citations issued as a result of Project Safe Neighborhood, which began in October 2021.

State police worked with officers in several counties, including Vermilion, to achieve their goal of making neighborhoods safer by preventing criminal activity and removing guns, drugs and violent criminals from the streets.

Other counties included in this project were Peoria, Champaign, Hancock, Cass, Coles, Christian, Sangamon and Moultrie.

Arrest charges during this time included aggravated criminal sexual abuse, possession of child pornography, possession of methamphetamine, internet crimes against children, unlawful use of weapons, obstructing, manufacture/delivery of cannabis, possession of controlled substance, aggravated driving under the influence, armed violence, driving while license suspended and wanted on arrest warrants.

Police seized 12 guns, 1,725 grams of methamphetamine, 112,665 grams of cannabis, 15 LSD doses, 14 grams of cocaine, 5,311 grams of mushrooms and two stolen vehicles.

"Implementation of the Illinois State Police Project Safe Neighborhood targeted enforcement patrols, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, has and continues to be effective in removing individuals from our cities that are responsible for the increase in violence," said Gregory K. Harris, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. "Continued enforcement by Illinois State Police, in collaboration and cooperation with local law enforcement agencies, not only increases public confidence in knowing that law enforcement is working together to make neighborhoods safe, but also, it increases the trust between law enforcement and the communities that they serve."

The PSN saturation details were funded by grants through the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance.