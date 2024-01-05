ISP announces new road rage campaign
Logan Paul is offering refunds for CryptoZoo, the failed and allegedly fraudulent Pokémon-inspired NFT game that he launched in 2021. In an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, Paul announced that he is "personally committing" more than $2.3 million to buy back NFTs purchased through CryptoZoo. Claimants will receive 0.1 ETH per eligible NFT — known as "Base Eggs" and "Base Animals."
Howard had 34 total touchdowns in 2023 and was the top transfer QB available.
Gotham FC is looking for a second straight NWSL championship in 2024.
The Cavaliers guard paused his career in August to address his mental health, which he says is still a work in progress.
Mazda will debut the new two-row CX-70 SUV on January 30 at 11 a.m. EST, sales to begin not long after. Engine choices will mimic those of the CX-90.
The appointment of Alberto Musalem as president of the St. Louis Fed adds a new voice to the debate about the direction of interest rates in 2024.
The 2024 North American Car of the Year award winners have been announced. This is the 30th anniversary of the award.
Microsoft would like 2024 to be the "year of the AI PC," and to put a point on that, the company today announced a new key for Copilot -- that is, a physical key that will soon make its way to your keyboard and join the Windows key, together with its friends the Control key, Alt and that Insert key you've never purposely used. Based on the image Microsoft sent over, it looks like the new Copilot key will replace the right Control key on the standard PC keyboard, where it will slot in between the Alt key and the left arrow key. "The introduction of the Copilot key marks the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades," Microsoft's Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president & consumer chief marketing officer, writes in today's announcement.
Dell has unveiled a pair of new UltraSharp monitors ahead of CES, including a 40-inch 5K model that focuses on eye comfort.
Under the new policy, announced on Wednesday, streamers are no longer permitted to "imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude," and may not show a visible outline of their genitals, even if they're covered. Female-presenting streamers may show cleavage, as long as their nipples and underbust are covered, and "it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing." The update is in response to the rise of popular streams known as topless or "black bar" meta, in which streamers appeared naked by using clever framing or black censor bars to cover their breasts and genitals.
Lamar Jackson will get some rest before the playoffs begin.
A 13-year-old boy is the first person to ever beat Tetris, meaning that he forced a kill screen. This is the NES version, which was first released in 1989.
The Tigers gave up 28 points per game and allowed at least 42 in all three of their losses in 2023.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
A Twitch streamer in Niigata, Japan, was livestreaming when she felt the house shake.
Harvard University's president, Claudine Gay, has stepped down after months of turmoil surrounding her remarks in front of Congress regarding Islamophobia and antisemitism on the college campus and allegations of plagiarism.
More than 40 founders, investors, engineers and others in the tech industry are today announcing a coalition called Tech for Palestine to build open source projects, tools and data to help others in the industry advocate for the Palestinian people. Hamas’s October 7th attack on Israel led to the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals. The war in the Gaza Strip that followed has seen the displacement of millions of Palestinians and tens of thousands of deaths.
Terran Orbital has updated its anticipated financial results for the year's end after the company received a long-awaited payment from its largest customer, Rivada Space Networks. The news, announced today, confirms earlier reports from TechCrunch that Terran CEO Marc Bell was expecting at least some payment from Rivada before the close of the year. Rivada, a German subsidiary of U.S.-based Rivada Networks, has ambitious plans to build a megaconstellation in low Earth orbit.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
Price changes made to the 2023 and 2024 Durango in the last 90 days make the three-row muscle SUV anywhere from $2,400 to $4,000 pricier than in September.