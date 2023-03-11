ISP: Armed man shot by Jeffersonville Police at apartment complex

Mar. 10—JEFFERSONVILLE — Indiana State Police detectives are investigating after an armed man was shot by Jeffersonville Police on Thursday evening.

Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Carey Huls told the News and Tribune on Friday morning that the man shot by police was still listed in critical condition at University of Louisville Hospital, as of 9:30 a.m.

According to ISP officers with JPD responded to an apartment complex on Eighth Street around 7 p.m. after someone called 911 about "an allegedly mentally disturbed man walking around the parking area while armed with a handgun."

Shortly after JPD made contact with the man he allegedly fired the gun into the air and pointed it at police.

"As a result, at least one officer fired their department weapon, striking the subject," ISP said in a release.

No officers were injured and no one at the apartment complex was injured.

ISP is investigating at the request of Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh.