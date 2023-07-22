ISP arrests Charlestown man with history of sex crimes charges

Jul. 21—CHARLESTOWN — A man Indiana State Police arrested Thursday on allegations of possession of child pornography has a history of being charged and serving prison time for similar crimes.

Kevin L. Devine, 62, of Charlestown, was arrested Thursday by Indiana State Police on initial charges of possessing child pornography, marijuana and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

Devine was convicted in March 2006 on federal charges of possession of child pornography and served time in prison until November 2007.

Officials said they arrested Devine because he was sending pornographic images of children to an undercover detective.

The investigation into Devine started this spring. After ISP obtained a search warrant, investigators found drugs, weapons and electronic devices.

Digital photos were obtained during that time depicting "child sexual abuse material," police said.

In 2010 Devine was charged with molesting a girl when she was between 5 and 10 years old.

That year a woman told Charlestown Police that her then-15-year-old daughter was abused by Devine when the daughter was a child. Devine was living with the woman at the time.

The victim did not disclose the abuse to the Federal Bureau of Investigation agents when they investigated the federal child pornography. She said Devine said she'd be placed in foster care if anyone found out about the abuse.

In that case Devine was charged with two child molestation charges and a possession of marijuana charge connected to that case.

Court records show Devine took a plea deal in that case and agreed to serve on work release as part of his sentence, which ended in 2013.

Devine was booked into the Clark County jail Thursday.