ISP: Bedford man shot, killed by police after 'incident escalated'

A 47-year-old Bedford man died from gunshot wounds after a police chase in which three Bedford police officers fired their weapons.

Daymon A. Hubbard died Thursday evening at IU Health Bedford Hospital after officers had called for an ambulance at 10:37 p.m.

Details of why the officers discharged their weapons have not been released. Indiana State Police said in a news release that when Hubbard and his SUV arrived at 2755 Western Ave., “the incident escalated.”

Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore said he has reviewed body camera footage but referred questions to ISP, whose public information officer for the Bloomington post, Sgt. Kevin Getz, said he could not release more information, including the camera footage, until the investigation has been completed.

Getz said police are still investigating how the incident escalated. He said he did not know how many shots were fired, how many bullets struck Hubbard or whether Hubbard fired first or at all.

The sergeant said he could not say when the investigation would be completed, because the team was still interviewing witnesses, reviewing camera footage and analyzing the weapons that had been taken into custody. He said the same team that is investigating the shooting also is investigating the double murder in Mitchell.

Court records: Mitchell mother said voices in her head told her to kill her children

The Lawrence County Coroner could not be reached.

According to the ISP release, a woman came to the Bedford Police Department at about 9:57 p.m. Thursday to file a harassment complaint and to report she was being followed by Hubbard in his SUV.

At about 10:05 p.m., a Bedford police officer believed that he saw Hubbard’s vehicle near the intersection of K and 17th streets. Bedford officers followed the vehicle to the Western Avenue area, where they began the chase, during which, according to police, Hubbard’s SUV struck a police vehicle.

Pending the outcome of the investigation, the three officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

In 2015, Hubbard pleaded guilty to criminal confinement and domestic battery and received a one-year suspended sentence, according to court records. The sentence also included participation in alcohol/drug abuse and batterer’s intervention programs. The court said the sentences were to be served consecutively with a one-year jail sentence imposed that same year in Jackson County for invasion of privacy.

Hubbard’s other prior convictions include drug possession in 2015, for which he received a suspended sentence, and operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator in 2011, for which he received a sentence of six months of home detention.

Boris Ladwig can be reached at bladwig@heraldt.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Bedford man shot, killed after chase; 3 officers fired weapons