ISP: Chase in Vermillion, Vigo counties leads to multiple charges

Dec. 28—A Milwaukee man faces drug and other charges after a Tuesday encounter with Indiana State Police and several other agencies, including a multi-part police chase.

Azjuan K. Meriwether, 23, was booked on the following charges, troopers said:

* Dealing methamphetamine, Class 2 felony;

* Dealing cocaine, Class 2 felony;

* Dealing heroin, Class 2 felony;

* Dealing marijuana, Class 6 felony;

* Possession of cocaine, Class 3 felony;

* Possession of methamphetamine, Class 3 felony;

* Possession of heroin, Class 3 felony;

* Possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor;

* Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (refusal), Class A misdemeanor;

* Operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in his body, Class C misdemeanor ;

* Reckless driving, Class A misdemeanor;

* Maintaining a common nuisance, Class 6 felony;

* Resisting law-enforcement with a vehicle, Class 6 felony.

ISP said Trooper Tyler Turchi was patrolling shortly after 4 p.m. when he saw a silver Toyota SUV going 75 mph in a 60 mph zone on Indiana 63 near Indiana 32.

He caught up with the SUV, and learned the driver id not possess a valid driver's license and had an active warrant in Indiana out of Vanderburgh County for resisting law enforcement, according to an ISP news release.

Rather than exit the car per the trooper's commands, police said Meriwether swore at the officer and sped off.

In the ensuing chase, police said Meriwether's SUV hit speeds of 115 mph. ISP said troopers terminated the chase out of concerns for safety.

A bit later, Vermillion County Dispatch advised that the SUV was stuck in the median of Indiana 63 near Indiana 36.

Troopers located the vehicle, which had driven into the Vermillion Rise Mega Park. Meriwether sped away again, nearly striking a trooper's vehicle at the entrance gate, police said.

Again, for public safety, troopers did not pursue but rather indicated through radio traffic the SUV's location and direction of travel.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Department and Clinton City Police Department located the SUV and picked up the pursuit traveling through the Blanford area and through the city of Clinton.

Trooper Courtland Woodruff was ahead of the pursuit and shut down traffic in the northbound lanes on State Road 63 at the Wabash River Bridge for public safety.

The trooper successfully deployed a tire deflation device, flattening all four tires of the SUV. The SUV eventually came to a stop on U.S. 41 at Linden Street.

At this point, police said, Meriwether jumped out of the vehicle and ran. Clinton city police Department and Vermillion County sheriff's deputies caught Meriwether, who was tased.

During an inventory of the vehicle and items on Meriwether, police said they found Meriweather was in possession of marijuana, one pound of heroin, half pound of methamphetamine and a quarter pound of cocaine.

Further investigation also revealed that Meriwether was impaired, but he refused to submit to a certified chemical test. He was arrested and is being held in the Vermillion County Jail.