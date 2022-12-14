ISP completes probe into shooting at S. Vermillion HS

Dec. 13—The Indiana State Police has wrapped up its investigation into a shooting at South Vermillion High School involving a sheriff's deputy.

"The investigation has been turned over to the Vermillion County Prosecutor's Office for review," said Sgt. Matt Ames, public information officer for the ISP Putnamville post.

On Nov. 17, Tim DisPennett, a 19-year veteran of the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office and a full-time deputy, was conducting a law enforcement vocational class at the Clinton high school.

During the course of the scenarios, DisPennett accidentally discharged his service weapon, striking a student.

First aid was immediately provided and the student was transported to Union Hospital in Terre Haute with non-life-threatening injuries.

DisPennett has been placed on administrative leave, a routine practice in these types of situations.