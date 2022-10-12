ISP conducting death investigation

Oct. 12—GREENSBURG — Monday, October 10, detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were contacted by the Greensburg Police Department and were asked to conduct a death investigation after a Greensburg man died shortly after being taken into custody by officers with the police department.

The initial investigation by Indiana State Police detectives indicated that Greensburg Police Officers were called to a residence in the 300 Block of W. 11th Street in Greensburg at approximately 9:15 p.m. Monday after receiving a call regarding a man who was chasing another man with a garden tool.

An officer arrived in the area and began speaking to a potential suspect, Andrew Hill, 30, Greensburg, outside of a residence.

During the encounter, Hill, who was no longer carrying the tool, advanced towards the officer and attempted to strike the officer. The officer took him to the ground during the altercation. Another officer arrived and assisted in placing him into handcuffs.

Shortly after Hill was placed in handcuffs, the officers noticed he became unresponsive. The officers immediately began administering life saving measures and requested EMS respond to the scene.

Hill was transported to Decatur County Hospital in Greensburg where he was later pronounced deceased.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday in Hamilton County, Ohio. The final autopsy and toxicology results are still pending at this time.

The incident was captured on Greensburg Police body camera and dash camera. The video footage has been obtained by investigators and is being reviewed as a part of the investigation.

The Greensburg Police Department has been fully cooperative in the investigation. — Information provided by the Indiana State Police