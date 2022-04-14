ISP: Good Samaritan ends up returning suspect to police

Apr. 14—A ride from a good Samaritan ended up returning a chase suspect back to Indiana State Police Tuesday night, troopers said.

The suspect, Aaron N. Bassett, 33, of Indianapolis, lead police on a pursuit after a traffic stop on I-70, from which he ultimately fled on foot.

Bassett later accepted a ride from an individual who thought he needed help and took him to police.

Bassett was arrested and faces charges of resisting law enforcement, felony 6; domestic violence, felony 6 (Marion County warrant); operating a vehicle while intoxicated, Class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, Class A misdemeanor; operating without ever obtaining a license, Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of a crash, Class B misdemeanor.

In a news release, ISP said a trooper observed a blue vehicle traveling west on I-70 near the 36-mile marker with an expired license plate. After a traffic stop, the trooper asked Bassett to exit the vehicle. Instead, Bassett drove away, traveling west on I-70.

Police said he made an abrupt, illegal U-turn at the 35-mile marker and clipped the side of a semi tractor-trailer; he continued east on I-70 and reached speeds of over 110 miles per hour when a front tire went flat. He then fled on foot.

A motorist on County Road 900 South saw Bassett walking and offered him a ride. That individual, thinking Bassett needed help, took him back to where police were located. Bassett, who jumped out of the moving vehicle in an attempt to evade police, was taken into custody.