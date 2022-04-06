ISP identifies person killed, suspect in New Albany case

Apr. 5—NEW ALBANY — Indiana State Police identified two people involved in Monday's double homicide and hostage situation in New Albany.

Cherok A. Douglass, 37, of New Albany, is charged with one count of kidnapping. He's also charged with one count of robbery. More charges are expected.

His wife, Brandee K. Douglass, 38, of New Albany, has been identified as one of two people shot and killed at the Circle K gas station at 2014 Grant Line Road.

Others involved, including another person who was killed at the gas station, have yet to be identified.

Cherok Douglass is suspected in the death of Brandee Douglass and of the unidentified person.

The incident happened Monday morning. New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said when officers arrived at the scene, they saw a red SUV leaving the gas station at a high rate of speed. The New Albany Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff's Department and Indiana State Police were all involved in a vehicle pursuit.

The suspect abandoned that vehicle and ran into the Onion Restaurant and Tea House. Then, the suspect abducted a woman unrelated to the situation and forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint. The hostage fell from the vehicle when officers surrounded the area, Bailey said.

The hostage was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Eventually the suspect was shot and disabled by NAPD officers and the Floyd County Sheriff's Department deputies. This happened after he took aggressive actions toward officers, according to Bailey.