ISP investigate shooting involving Collinsville police officer

Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal shooting involving a Collinsville police officer.

The shooting happened at 10:03 p.m. in the 100 block of Arnold Street.

The investigation is in the infancy stage, Illinois State Police Trooper Joshua Korando said. The identities of neither the officer nor the person who died have been released.

He said the Collinsville Police Department requested Illinois State Police Zone 6 handle the investigation.

No further information was available.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as details are available.