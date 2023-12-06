Woman fatally struck after crash on Dan Ryan ID'd
A woman was struck killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning, shutting down the southbound lanes, authorities said.
A woman was struck killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Tuesday morning, shutting down the southbound lanes, authorities said.
Twitch plans to shut down its business in South Korea on February 27, it said, after finding that operating in one of the world's largest esports markets is "prohibitively expensive." In a blog post, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy said the firm undertook a "significant effort" to reduce the network costs to operate in Korea, but ultimately the fees to operate in Korea was still 10 times more expensive than in most other countries. The ceasing of operations in Korea is a "unique situation," he added.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
Trent Williams didn't mince words with his thoughts on Sunday's 49ers-Eagles game.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
Discord launched a major refresh of its mobile app on Tuesday, putting messaging front-and-center while making a host of small improvements that users have been asking for. Inspired by user feedback, the redesigned app tailors the mobile Discord experience for on-the-go use compared to its popular desktop app, while changing things up to better organize Discord's swiss army knife-like suite of social features. "Over time, the amount of *stuff* that Discord can do has grown exponentially."
It’s unclear what Ron DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would accomplish.
More than one year after T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's relationship was outed, the former ABC News staffers tell their side of the story on new podcast.
The A's, Royals and Rockies entered Tuesday's draft lottery with the best odds for the first pick.
Investors are looking to labor market readings as they decide whether to put hopes for an interest rate cut on ice.
ZestMoney, a buy now, pay later startup whose ability to underwrite small ticket loans to first-time internet customers attracted many high-profile investors, including Goldman Sachs, is shutting down following unsuccessful efforts to find a buyer. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup -- which also identified PayU, Quona, Zip, Omidyar Network and Ribbit Capital among its backers -- employed about 150 people and had raised over $130 million in its eight-year journey. The move follows ZestMoney founders quitting the startup in May this year after acquisition talks with fintech giant PhonePe didn't materialize.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
The latest JOLTS report showed the ratio of job openings to unemployed workers hitting its lowest level in more than two years.
Key bank executives spoke on Tuesday about the challenging 2023 wrapping up and the caution these firms have towards the year ahead.
Israeli startup Mine made a name for itself a few years ago with a tool designed for consumers to quickly run an audit of their data privacy situation. One scan of your inbox using AI and specifically natural language processing, and Mine can triangulate which companies have access to your personal data, and then let you delete that info in places where you didn't want it to be. GDPR and other data privacy regulations were on people's minds, and the tool -- initially free, more recently paid -- struck a chord: the startup racked up 5 million users in a blink.
Meta, on an open source tear, wants to spread its influence in the ongoing battle for AI mindshare. This morning, the social network announced that it's teaming up with IBM, whose audience is decidedly more corporate and enterprise, to launch the AI Alliance, an industry body to support "open innovation" and "open science" in AI. The Partnership on AI years ago promised to publish research using open source licenses and minutes from its meetings to, as the AI Alliance purportedly seeks to do, educate the public on pressing AI issues of the day.
The S&P 500 is adding three new members later this month. Here's why.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Dec. 4-10.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Here's how to keep puffer jackets from deflating. The post Woman shares how to wash puffer jacket after deflating hers in the washing machine appeared first on In The Know.
Scotland is at the center of an Olympic soccer quirk that has produced a ludicrous scenario.