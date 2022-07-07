ISP investigating homicide at Miami Correctional Facility

Jul. 6—Indiana State Police are investigating a homicide at Miami Correctional Facility after an inmate died from a stab wound on Monday.

Detective Michelle Jumper initiated an investigation at the request of the prison into the death of inmate Jamar Greer, 23, who was found suffering from a stab wound in the day room of the L Housing Unit by correction officers at approximately 4 p.m.

Prison staff started medical treatment. Greer was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injury.

Dr. Thomas Sozio, a forensic pathologist, conducted an autopsy on Tuesday and determined Greer's death was a homicide caused by a stab wound to the chest.

Preliminary evidence revealed that another inmate had stabbed Greer with a homemade knife. The suspect is known to investigators and has been separated from other inmates.

Investigators are conducting an active homicide investigation.

No more information will be released at this time.