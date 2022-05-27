ISP investigating inmate death

May 27—NORTH VERNON — Thursday, May 26, detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post were requested to investigate the death of an inmate housed at the Jennings County Jail in North Vernon.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., corrections officers with the Jennings County Sheriff's Office located a female inmate, Sandra I. Ray, 35, North Vernon, unresponsive in her cell. Corrections officers immediately began providing medical assistance and requested EMS respond to assist.

Emergency personnel were unable to revive Ray.

The Jennings County Coroner's Office responded and soon pronounced her deceased.

The Jennings County Sheriff's Office requested the Indiana State Police investigate the death.

The investigation by detectives with the Versailles Post indicated Ray was incarcerated on an operating while intoxicated charge after being arrested in the evening hours of May 24, 2022.

During her incarceration, Ray was housed in a cell by herself and was the only person in her cell at the time of her death.

An autopsy was conducted in North Vernon. The results of the autopsy, as well as toxicology results, are pending; however, no foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Indiana State Police has been assisted by the Jennings County Sheriff's Office, North Vernon Police Department, Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office, Jennings County EMS, North Vernon Fire Department, and the Jennings County Coroner's Office. — Information provided