ISP investigating interstate shooting on I-80/94
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police is investigating an interstate shooting that occurred Saturday on I-80/94 in Lake County.
Investigators believe a crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on I-80/94 near Burr Street. Investigators say a driver of a 2009 Ford Escape was struck by gunfire, and as a result, crashed the vehicle into the median wall.
The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators did not list the driver’s condition.
Detectives are requesting anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact Detective Campione at 219-696-6242.
The incident remains under investigation.
