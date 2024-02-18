ISP investigating interstate shooting on I-80/94

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police is investigating an interstate shooting that occurred Saturday on I-80/94 in Lake County.

Investigators believe a crash occurred at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on I-80/94 near Burr Street. Investigators say a driver of a 2009 Ford Escape was struck by gunfire, and as a result, crashed the vehicle into the median wall.

The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Investigators did not list the driver’s condition.

Detectives are requesting anyone with any information or footage of the incident to contact Detective Campione at 219-696-6242.

The incident remains under investigation.

