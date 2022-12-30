ISP investigating Jefferson Co. shooting

Dec. 30—JEFFERSON COUNTY — Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Jefferson County that resulted in the death of a Madison man.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on CR 400 N. just west of U.S. 421.

When initial officers arrived, they located an adult male, later identified as Justin L. Hall, 34, of Madison, deceased in the parking lot.

Two other adult males involved in the incident were still at the scene and were immediately detained. They were later identified as Christian M. Kennedy, 21, of Hanover, and Matthew P. Redd, 36, of Madison.

Initial information gathered by investigators indicated that all three individuals arrived in the parking lot in vehicles just prior to the shooting. The three men became involved in an altercation outside of the business which led to Hall being shot and killed.

Investigators don't believe the incident was specifically related to Madison Precision, the business where the incident occurred. They further believe the incident wasn't random and there is no danger to the public.

Kennedy and Redd have been arrested on preliminary charges of murder. Formal charges will be forthcoming from the Jefferson County Prosecutor's office. Once formal charges are filed, Kennedy and Redd will both face initial appearances in the Jefferson County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing.

Indiana State Police Detectives have been assisted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, Jefferson County Prosecutor's office, and Jefferson County Coroner's office. — Information provided