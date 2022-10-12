ISP investigating after man dies in police shooting at Clarksville Walmart

Oct. 11—CLARKSVILLE — Indiana State Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed by police at the Clarksville Walmart on Monday night.

Daniel Francis Scott, 30, of Corydon was pronounced dead at Clark Memorial Hospital following the incident.

According to ISP Detective Matt Busick, employees of the store notified officers from the Clarksville Police Department of a suspicious male inside the store on Veterans Parkway around 11:15 p.m.

The store closed at 11 p.m. and Scott refused requests to leave the store, according to authorities. Police said he appeared to have "severe lacerations to the neck."

Three Clarksville officers were outside the store on a separate, unrelated investigation and immediately responded to the store. They saw Scott walking around the store.

Police said based on information and video gathered at the scene, detectives believe, "Daniel Scott brandished a machete-style knife when approached and charged toward an officer. That officer fired his department handgun, striking Daniel Scott."

After that, ISP said police began life-saving measures and called for an ambulance. Scott was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said they believe the lacerations on Scott's neck were likely self-inflicted. They also said Scott took both a razor and machete from the store, before being asked to leave.