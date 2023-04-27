ISP investigating officer involved shooting

Apr. 26—Tuesday, April 25, a Madison man was arrested on numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit where shots were fired after the suspect's vehicle drove towards an officer.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police Versailles District, the incident began shortly before 10:30 p.m. when an officer from the Hope Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Pontiac passenger car in Hope.

The driver of the car, later identified as Joseph L. Morrow, 41, of Madison, refused to stop for the officer and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit lasted approximately 30 minutes and traveled in Bartholomew and Decatur counties. Multiple police agencies joined the pursuit.

At around 11 p.m., the vehicle entered a residential neighborhood on Peach Court, just east of Columbus. The vehicle drove through yards and circled around residences before driving back towards the pursuing officers.

Evidence indicated the vehicle drove towards an Indiana State Trooper who was standing outside of his car. The trooper fired at least one round from his department issued handgun. Neither Morrow nor the trooper were injured during the incident.

Morrow continued driving for an additional mile before exiting the vehicle. Officers soon located him on foot and placed him into custody without further incident.

Morrow was arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

Morrow was initially transported to Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus for evaluation. He will be transported to the Bartholomew County Jail where he will be remanded to the custody of the jail staff pending the filing of formal charges.

The identity of the involved trooper is not being released at this time. He will be placed on administrative leave, in keeping with normal protocol, while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Numerous police agencies assisted in the pursuit and subsequent investigation.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Sellersburg Post are leading the investigation.