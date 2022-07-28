ISP investigating officer-involved shooting in Fulton County

TABLE GROVE — On July 25, 2022, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 was contacted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) to investigate an officer involved shooting involving two FCSO Deputies.

Preliminary reports indicate that two FCSO Deputies were attempting to locate a male subject that was wanted on warrant for Domestic Battery, later identified as Jeremiah C. Jones, 38 years old. During an encounter at approximately 9:56 p.m., the subject pointed a gun at the two FCSO Deputies and both Deputies fired their weapon at the male subject. The subject was pronounced deceased near the intersection of Fulton County Road 13 and East Bailey Road. No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. An autopsy was scheduled for July 26, 2022.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and no additional information will be released at this time. The investigation continues by ISP Zone 4 Macomb, the Fulton County Coroner's Office, and Evidence Services Command - Crime Scene Services (SESC-CSS)

This article originally appeared on The McDonough County Voice: Officer-involved shooting in Fulton County leaves one dead