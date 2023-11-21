ISP investigating officer-involved shooting near Carlinville hospital

Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night in which a Carlinville police officer shot a man driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

According to Carlinville Police, department license plate readers detected the vehicle entering the city at 5:44 p.m. ISP investigators said about 30 minutes later, a Carlinville patrol officer spotted the vehicle and stopped it in front of Carlinville Area Hospital. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man pointed a gun at the officer, according to ISP. The officer fired his weapon hitting the man.

The man, who was not named, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a regional hospital that police also didn't identify.

Carlinville Police Chief Derek Graham referred all questions about the officer's status to ISP, who said their only information was the officer was not injured in the incident.

