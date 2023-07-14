ISP investigating officer-involved shooting

Jul. 14—ANDERSON — The Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department has asked ISP to investigate the shooting that took place at 12:08 a.m. at the corner of Fifth and Jackson streets.

A press release states that a preliminary investigation determined that a Madison County Sheriff's deputy was patrolling in the area of 5th and Jackson streets.

As the deputy, identified as four-year veteran Robert Lemon, stopped at the traffic light at that intersection, individuals at the Jackson Mart gas station pumps began shooting in his general direction, the press release continued.

The deputy exited his vehicle and fired at least one shot from his department-issued sidearm.

Lemon did not sustain any injuries.

It was later determined another vehicle drove past the Jackson Mart, fired shots at the individuals at the pumps, and drove away.

Aundray Lamonte Ivy Jr., 20, of Anderson, was struck by a bullet during the exchange of gunfire.

Ivy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation has not determined whether the bullet was from Lemon's sidearm or from the individuals in the other vehicle.

The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Department, Anderson Police Department, and the Madison County Prosecutor's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Tony Klettheimer at either 1-800-527-4752 or 765-778-2121.

Ivy was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of murder in the shooting death of Christian Michael Cox, 35, in the 1600 block of West Ninth Street.

The state dismissed the murder charge on Feb. 9, and through a plea agreement Ivy pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Ivy to serve 18 months. Ivy was released for the time served since his arrest.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.