ISP investigating officer involved shooting at Motel 6

May 16—ANDERSON — The Indiana State Police are investigating a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Department exchanging gunfire with a suspect.

The Anderson Police Department SWAT team was dispatched and located the man in the bedroom dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Deputies were attempting to serve warrants on two people at the Motel 6 at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Major Michael Warner.

The press statement said a woman opened the door and was escorted to a hallway.

A deputy confronted a man lying in bed who brandished a handgun and fired at the deputy who returned fire as he retreated.

Warner said it's not believed that the officer or the suspect were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Sheriff John Beeman said ISP will conduct the investigation.

He said the name of the deceased is awaiting notification of family members by Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.