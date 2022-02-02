ISP looks into road rage allegation involving Vigo official

Feb. 1—Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has confirmed that a special prosecutor has been requested to look into a road rage allegation involving a Vigo County Council member.

Indiana State Police at Putnamville are investigating an incident reported in late 2021 involving Travis Norris, who was appointed to the County Council in January 2021 to fill a vacancy created when a council member was elected to county commissioner.

Sheriff John Plasse said information involving the alleged incident has been turned over to ISP for investigation.

No information is available about the special prosecutor appointment process until an appointment is made and that person accepts the appointment.

After reviewing the police investigation, the special prosecutor will determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

Norris was reached for comment Tuesday afternoon. He declined to comment.

State police on Tuesday evening issued the following statement:

"The ISP received a request from the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office in reference to a road rage incident involving Travis Norris and another motorist.

"An ISP Putnamville detective was assigned to investigate the incident. The report has been turned over to the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office and has been assigned to a special prosecutor.

"It is ISP policy not to speak about ongoing litigation."