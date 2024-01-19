ISP: Michigan man dead in Thursday Toll Road wreck

Jan. 18—BREMEN — Indiana State Police troopers are investigating a crash on the Indiana Toll Road that led to the death of a tow truck driver Thursday morning in LaGrange County.

Martin Troyer, 63, Sturgis, Michigan, died when he was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to an ISP news release.

"Preliminary investigation by Trooper George Youpel indicates that at approximately 9:40 a.m. crews were on scene at mile maker 114.2 cleaning up a diesel spill and removing a semi from the center median that crashed earlier in the morning when the driver of a 2021 white Dodge Ram towing an enclosed trailer lost control as it traveled eastbound," the release stated. "The Dodge went through the median and sideswiped the tow truck that was parked on the inside shoulder of westbound lanes."

After hitting the tow truck, the Dodge continued eastbound in the median, striking the tow truck driver, Toyer, and the semi from the earlier crash, police reported.

Troyer was pronounced deceased at the scene. A worker with the remediation company cleaning the diesel spill also received injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening. The crash caused the enclosed trailer to separate from the Dodge pulling it.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Umidjon Abduazizov, 31, Brooklyn, New York, the release added.

Although neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in this crash, speed too fast for conditions is believed to be a factor, police stated. Roads were slick at the time and troopers were working multiple crashes and slide-offs all morning because of snow that fell overnight and this morning.

Troyer's family has been notified. The left lane of westbound traffic was restricted for crash investigation and removal of vehicles but reopened at approximately 1:45 p.m.

At the conclusion of this investigation all information will be given to the LaGrange County Prosecutors Office for review.