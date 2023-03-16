ISP: Minivan hit 107 mph in Knox County chase

Mar. 16—Indiana State Police said a 2011 Chrysler minivan hit speeds of 107 mph in Knox County on Thursday morning, resulting in the arrest of a Vincennes man.

About 8 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop the driver of the minivan for driving 107 mph on U.S. 50 near Robinson Road, according to ISP. The driver refused to stop and sped westbound before driving south on U.S. 41.

Another trooper deployed stop sticks on U.S. 41, which the driver struck, causing the vehicle to slow down and eventually stop.

The driver was ordered out of the vehicle, but refused, forcing troopers to break the passenger window to reach the driver, who was arrested without further incident.

Chad Bond, 50, of Vincennes, was taken into custody at the Knox County Jail and is currently held without bond. He faces preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office and Vincennes Police Department assisted.