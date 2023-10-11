ISP: Missing Noblesville man’s remains found inside ‘severely burnt’ car; death ruled a homicide

TechCrunch

Arrival last announced layoffs in January, when it said it would cut its workforce by 50% to around 800 employees. Arrival has had its hands in everything from developing electric vans and buses to cars for ride-hailing drivers, but it has yet to announce any commercial vehicle launches. Arrival's current status is a bit of an open question; the company hasn't shared a quarterly update since publishing its first-quarter results in the middle of May. The firm also recently scaled back its North American headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.