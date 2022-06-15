ISP: Parke County woman faces theft charge

Jun. 15—A Parke County faces a felony theft charge in connection with funds taken from a Rockville gas station, according to Indiana State Police.

Lacey VanDuyn, 29, of Rockville, was arrested Tuesday morning and is held in Parke County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond, 10% allowed, ISP said in a news.

Police initiated a criminal investigation on March 15 after receiving information that a former employee at the Country Mark station in Rockville had stolen funds for self-gain in the amount of $3,549.

After reviewing the investigation, the Parke County prosecutor's office issued a warrant.