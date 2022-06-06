ISP: Posey County councilman arrested, charged with battery and intimidation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a Posey County councilman Saturday night after he allegedly hit and threatened a man at his home.

Posey County Councilman Aaron Wilson is charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony, and misdemeanor battery, according to Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Ringle said ISP troopers were dispatched to to the Republican councilman's home around 8:10 p.m. Saturday in response to a reported fight. Police accused Wilson of striking a man who was visiting his home.

He was arrested and booked into the Posey County jail. His bail was initially set at $5,000.

Wilson was elected to a second term on the Posey County Council in 2020.

Wilson made headlines in January 2021 after Posey County Democratic Party Chairman Ed Adams asked him to resign from the county council due to social media posts Wilson made following the January 6, 2021 capitol riot.

In since deleted posts made shortly after the attack, Wilson said "enough is enough" and, "it's time to go to war."

Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers said a special prosecutor will be assigned to the case.

