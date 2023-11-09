ISP: Public assistance needed following toll road shooting in Elkhart County

Nov. 8—ELKHART — The Indiana State Police is requesting the public's assistance to gather information on an interstate shooting that took place on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6 p.m. Indiana State Police Dispatch received a 911 call from the driver of a white Freightliner semi that believed he was shot at by the driver of an unknown make passenger car, and ISP news release stated.

ISP investigators believe that the driver of the semi and the driver of the passenger car got into a road rage incident at approximately the 94.5 mile marker, eastbound, just before 6 p.m. This is approximately 1.5 miles west the C.R. 17 Exit.

"During this incident both vehicles slowed or stopped exchanging words before the semi drove off, continuing east," the release added. "The driver of the passenger car then allegedly caught up to the semi and fired multiple rounds striking the semi as it passed."

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or darker colored passenger car that possibly has an Indiana temporary license plate. Anyone that may have information on this incident, may have witnessed this incident or may have dash camera footage is asked to call ISP Detective O'Keefe at 574-206-2931.