ISP pursues stolen vehicle through three counties; two charged

Nov. 8—Two people were arrested Friday, Nov. 3 following a pursuit through three counties, according to a press release from the Indiana State Police.

Trooper Kegan Kern of the Peru Post was patrolling on U.S. 31 in Miami County at about 9:35 p.m. when he observed a 2018 Dodge Durango with an expired registration returning to a different vehicle.

The driver — later identified as Marion McGrew, 19, from Indianapolis — fled at high speeds and led Kern on a pursuit through Miami, Fulton, and Marshall county roadways, reaching speeds of approximately 115 miles per hour, passing vehicles on the right shoulder while momentarily turning off the vehicle lights.

The pursuit continued north on U.S. 31 to Sweetgum Road in Marshall County, where deputies had tire deflation devices set up across the roadway. McGrew traveled off the roadway to avoid striking the devices and continued northbound on U.S. 31 until turning westbound onto 9A road. McGrew continued onto King Road, where he traveled through a red light at the intersection of US 30. Indiana State Police terminated the pursuit; however, Fulton and Marshall County Deputies continued.

Moments later, ISP was advised the Dodge had crashed into a field, and McGrew, along with a passenger — identified as Pierre Robinson, 19, Mishawaka — were taken into custody without incident. No injuries were sustained from the crash.

Further investigation revealed McGrew did not have a license, and the Dodge was reported stolen from Chicago, Ill. A subsequent search of the Dodge revealed multiple firearms and suspected marijuana. McGrew had two active felony warrants out of Iowa. Both were incarcerated at the Miami County Jail.

As a result of the pursuit and ensuing investigation, McGrew was charged as follows:

—Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony;

—Theft of a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony;

—Unlawful Carrying of a Handgun Level- 5 Felony;

—Aggressive Driving- A Misdemeanor;

—Operator Never Licensed- A Misdemeanor;

—Reckless Driving- C Misdemeanor.

Robinson was charged with:

—Theft of a Vehicle- Level 5 Felony;

—Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm- Level 5 Felony;

—Possession of Marijuana- C Misdemeanor.

Kern was assisted by officers with the Indiana State Police Peru Post, Indiana State Police Bremen Post, Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Bremen Police Department, Marshall County EMS, and Lyons Towing.