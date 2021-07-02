ISP responds to civil suit in 2020 officer-involved fatal shooting

Jul. 1—SOUTHERN INDIANA — Attorneys for Indiana State Police have responded to an April 29 civil lawsuit in which multiple officers are accused of the wrongful death of a Black man during a traffic stop last spring.

The federal lawsuit, which requests compensatory and punitive damages and attorneys' fees, was filed a year to the day after the April 29, 2020 shooting death of 27-year-old Malcolm Williams. Williams had been a passenger in the car when it was stopped by Indiana State Police Trooper Clay Boley for a broken taillight around 1 a.m. on Middle Road.

The Wednesday response by Indiana State Police says the plaintiff has failed to state a claim and asks that no compensatory relief be granted. It also states that Boley is entitled to qualified immunity, which can protect officers from personal liability in civil cases if it has not been proven that they violated an individual's constitutional rights.

The response also denies the plaintiff's claim that Williams had done nothing to provoke Boley and denies that the officer "confirmed Williams was not personally armed."

News releases provided by Indiana State Police early in the case state that during the stop, Williams pulled a gun from the glove box and began shooting at the officer, who returned fire. The lawsuit against Boley and other unidentified ISP officers, filed by a family member of Williams' as a representative of his estate, states that Williams had been trying to hand the officer the gun when he was shot and killed.

"At the time he was shot, Malcolm was not acting violently, had done nothing to provoke or justify defendant Boley's brutal and deadly assault and posed no risk of substantial bodily harm to any person," the lawsuit reads.

The civil complaint lists eight claims, including excessive force, wrongful death and failure to intervene.

Last July, after investigation by the Indiana State Police Versailles District and review by Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull, the prosecutor released findings that Boley had acted in accordance with the law and would not face criminal charges. No body camera or dash camera footage of the incident exists, as Indiana State Police did not have body-worn cameras and very few dash cameras. The car Boley was in was not equipped with one.

Story continues

Information given to news media during a news conference last July by Prosecutor Mull states that during the stop, Boley had observed that Williams was not wearing a seatbelt and that when he asked both occupants for identification, he believed Williams gave a false name. As the officer began to ask him further about this, the driver began exhibiting signs of labor pains. Boley called for an ambulance.

The prosecutor's information states that Williams asked if he could exit the car and attend to his girlfriend who appeared to be having labor contractions. Boley said he could, but first he needed to pat Williams down. He said that when he did, he found a magazine clip to a semi-automatic weapon on Williams and asked Williams to get back into the car, which he did.

Boley said he asked Williams if there was a gun in the car and he said no, then said Williams pulled what was later determined to be a Taurus 9mm semiautomatic handgun out of the glovebox and aimed it at the trooper. Boley reported grabbing the handgun and wedging it between his arm and torso as he said Williams fired three shots. The trooper pulled out his own handgun and fired six shots, which all hit Williams at close range, the prosecutor confirmed — two in the side and four in the back.

The female driver quickly jumped from the car onto the roadway as gunfire started, Mull's information states. First responders rendered aid to Williams but he died en route to the hospital. Boley was treated at Clark Memorial Hospital for hearing loss in his right ear due to the gunshots, and abrasions to his right arm from holding Williams' gun toward his own body to avoid being shot. He also sustained powder burns, Indiana State Police reported to media early in the case.

The lawsuit states that after returning to the car, Williams had told the officer there was a gun in the glovebox and attempted to hand it to him, dangling the weapon by the handle.

"As Malcolm attempted to hand the handgun to the police officer, by holding it in a way that demonstrated he could not shoot the handgun, defendant Boley fatally shot him at least six times," the lawsuit reads. "Most of those shots hit him in the back."

The suit requests judgement including compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys' fees and costs and any other relief the court finds appropriate. No monetary amount is stipulated in the lawsuit.

A telephonic initial pretrial conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 7 in the United States District Court Southern District of Indiana.