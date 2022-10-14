ISP says foot chase ends in drug arrest

Oct. 14—A traffic stop followed by a foot chase ended in an arrest on multiple charges about 11 p.m. Wednesday in Sullivan County, said Indiana State Police.

A trooper tried to stop a vehicle after it failed to signal a turn near the intersection of Johnson and Monroe in Dugger. The driver proceeded for about two blocks, stopped abruptly and then jumped put and ran, police said.

The trooper caught the man, who was identified as Bryon K. Reeves, 42, of Terre Haute. Police said drugs were found during a search of his vehicle.

Reeves was booked into Sullivan County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a hypodermic syringe, possession of legend drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.

A passenger, Mary Taft, 33, of Terre Haute, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Vigo County on charges of dealing methamphetamine.