ISP says man who fired shot at squad car arrested

Jan. 10—A Greencastle man who refused to stop for a state trooper and took a shot at the trooper's squad car Monday evening has been arrested, according to Indiana State Police.

Darell L. Goff, 44, was booked on charges of possession of firearm by a serious violent felon (Level 5 felony), pointing a firearm (Level 6 felony), resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony), neglect of dependent, Level 6 felony) and criminal recklessness (Level 6 felony).

ISP said Trooper Kevin Fowler was patrolling in southern Putnam County about 7:15 p.m. when he saw a vehicle with an inoperable head lamp. He attempted a stop on U.S. 40 near County Road 510 East, but the driver refused to stop.

The vehicle traveled on U.S. 40 turning north on Zinc Mill Road. The driver of the vehicle then shot at the trooper's car with a handgun, police said.

The pursuit ended at the Woods Edge subdivision in Greencastle. Police said the driver got out of the vehicle and ran, saying, ""there is a child in the car."

The child then jumped out of the vehicle and ran toward the trooper. The child was taken to a safe location.

Police said the suspect then ran into a residence and barricaded himself. Negotiators were able to get a female inside the residence released.

Goff later surrendered to an Indiana State Police SWAT team.