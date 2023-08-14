ISP says shot fired, one in custody after road rage incident

Aug. 14—A road rage incident in which a motorist fired a gun from his vehicle on Interstate 70 about noon Monday resulted in one person being arrested, according to Indiana State Police.

Michael E. Smith, 52, of Wentzville, Mo., faces charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, both Level 5 felonies, as well as two counts of criminal recklessness, a Level 6 felony.

The incident began at the 24-mile marker on westbound I-70 in Clay County and ended in Vigo County at the Marathon Station near the Drury Inn off South U.S. 41 in Terre Haute.

State police said Smith became enraged at the other vehicle while traveling on I-70 and fired at least one shot at the car, striking it. That car was occupied by an adult driver and one child.

ISP Public Information Officer Sgt. Matt Ames said there was "no threat to any other motorist."

Smith was transported to the Clay County Detention Center.

The Terre Haute Police Department assisted.