ISP says traffic stop leads to seizure of meth, arrest

Dec. 30—A Shelburn man faces drug charges after a traffic stop just before 1 a.m. Friday in Sullivan County.

Edward D. Beagle, 52, of Shelburn, was booked on charges of dealing in methamphetamine over 5 grams (Level 5 felony), possession of meth (Level 5 felony) and possession of precursors to manufacture meth (Level 6 felony).

A state trooper stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by Beagle for an equipment violation on Sullivan County Road 200 East near County Road 650 North, ISP said in a news release.

The trooper noticed criminal indicators and a search of the vehicle was conducted, police said. The trooper discovered about one pound of meth and precursors.

Beagle was taken to Sullivan County Jail.