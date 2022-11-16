ISP says traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Nov. 15—Two men face drug charges after a traffic stop about 5:30 p.m. Monday on Indiana 54 near Section Street in Sullivan, according to Indiana State Police.

Booked were:

* Jonathan Clymer, 28, of Terre Haute, on charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of anabolic steroids, arson (Vigo County warrant) and possession of paraphernalia.

* Isaac Bradbury, 28, of Dugger, on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe and possession of paraphernalia.

Police said a trooper pulled Clymer over for speeding and noticed criminal indicators. A search of the vehicle revealed about 12 grams of methamphetamine, 67 hypodermic syringes, drug paraphernalia, anabolic steroids, and a large amount of small plastic baggies.