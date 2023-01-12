ISP says traffic stop reveals drugs, guns

Jan. 11—A traffic stop about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in Sullivan County turned up drugs and handguns and led to one arrest, according to Indiana State Police.

Barry W. St. John, 66, of Linton, was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine (Level 3 felony), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Level 6 felony, 2 counts), serious violent felon in possession of firearm (Level 4 felony, 2 counts), operating a vehicle while intoxicated, with refusal (Class A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor).

Trooper Austin Robertson stopped a 2003 Buick for an equipment violation on County Road 890 South near County Road 600 East.

During conversation with driver, criminal indicators were detected, and a search of the vehicle was conducted, ISP said in a news release.

Police said that search revealed methamphetamine, marijuana, heroin, LSD, and two handguns.

St. John showed signs of signs of impairment but refused a field sobriety test and chemical test, police said. Additionally, a records check showed St. John had been convicted of a felony, which would not allow him to possess firearms.